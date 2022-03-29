2 detained in smash-and-grab at Paramount jewelry store

Authorities recovered the items stolen from a jewelry store in Paramount Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the smash-and-grab robbery happened around 10:33 a.m. at Don Roberto Jewelers in the 16200 block of Paramount Boulevard.

Two people have been detained in connection with this smash-and-grab.

No injuries were reported.

