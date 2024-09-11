2 arrested for unauthorized entry near Line Fire evacuated area

Authorities arrested two men for unauthorized entry into an evacuated area due to the Line Fire in San Bernardino County.

According to authorities, Robert Jones and Jose Valdez-Roque had traveled to the area near CA-18 in Running Springs by car around 2 a.m. Wednesday, and later abandoned the vehicle. Authorities found the abandoned car and located both men near the intersection of Deep Creek Drive and CA-18.

RELATED COVERAGE: Line Fire: National Guard called in to assist as fire moves into Big Bear

Jones and Valdez-Roque were arrested, transported, and booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of unauthorized entry to a closed emergency area.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for thousands of residents in San Bernardino County as firefighters continue to battle the fast-growing wildfire near Highland. In addition to evacuations, residents are being told to stay indoors to avoid unhealthy and even hazardous air quality caused by the wildfire smoke.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire had grown to 34,729 acres and was 14% contained. There is growing concern that the fire could begin spreading toward Big Bear Valley, which will put thousands more people in danger in the coming days. Members of the California National Guard were sent in to help fight the fire and to help secure evacuated neighborhoods.

According to Cal Fire, over 65,000 structures are threatened so far, but none have been damaged or destroyed.





