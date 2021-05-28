18-year-old accused in 4-year-old Dallas boy's death allegedly grabbed another toddler in February

The man accused of kidnapping and killing a little boy in Dallas allegedly tried to snatch a different toddler earlier this year.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, 18-year-old Darriynn Brown forced his way into a man’s home in early February.

Brown grabbed a kitchen knife and said he wasn’t going to leave until he found his girlfriend. The homeowner managed to get Brown out of the house and told him his girlfriend was not there, the police document states.

Brown then went around to the garage, kicked in a door and re-entered the home. He punched the homeowner in the head and grabbed the man’s 2-year-old granddaughter, who was asleep on the living room couch, the document states.

The teen tried to leave with the girl but the affidavit states her grandfather pulled her out of Brown’s arms. She was not hurt but "was startled and began crying when she awoke to the suspect holding her."

Brown reportedly took off out the back door after punching the homeowner a second time.

The man called the police to report what happened but told detectives at the time he did not want to press charges.

He said he ran into Brown at Walmart a few weeks later and the teen said "he was sorry for breaking into his house and trying to take his grandchild," the police document states.

The document doesn’t provide any details about the relationship between the man and Brown or Brown’s girlfriend. It doesn’t specify whether they knew each other.

The man changed his mind about pressing charges two weeks ago after Brown was arrested for breaking into a home on the same street in southwest Dallas.

Baby monitor video shows Brown taking 4-year-old Cash Gernon from his bed. The little boy’s body was later found on a nearby street.

On Friday, Brown was charged with burglary and injury to the elderly for the February incident

The charges against him were also upgraded to include injury to a child in connection to Cash’s death. He was already charged with kidnapping and burglary for that case.

Injury to a child is often filed when it’s not clear if murder could be proven. It’s a serious crime with a sentence as long as 99 years.

