14-year-old boy shot and killed in Victorville street

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in a Victorville neighborhood on Friday night.

What we know:

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to several calls reporting gunshots heard near the intersection of Glen Canyon Lane and Burnwood Avenue just after 8:20 p.m.

Deputies found the victim, 14-year-old Jeremy Rosales, on the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Rosales was taken to the hospital where he died from hs injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released information regarding potential suspects or a motive for the shooting.

It is currently unclear if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was a random act of violence.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the homicide detail at 909-890-4904, or provide anonymous tips through we-tip at 1-800-78-crime (27463) or wetip.com.