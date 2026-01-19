Expand / Collapse search

14-year-old boy shot and killed in Victorville street

Published  January 19, 2026 11:45am PST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday night near Glen Canyon Lane and Burwood Avenue in Victorville.
    • Deputies found Jeremy Rosales in the street with multiple gunshot wounds after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.
    • Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in a Victorville neighborhood on Friday night. 

What we know:

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to several calls reporting gunshots heard near the intersection of Glen Canyon Lane and Burnwood Avenue just after 8:20 p.m.

Deputies found the victim, 14-year-old Jeremy Rosales, on the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Rosales was taken to the hospital where he died from hs injuries. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released information regarding potential suspects or a motive for the shooting. 

It is currently unclear if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was a random act of violence.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the homicide detail at 909-890-4904, or provide anonymous tips through we-tip at 1-800-78-crime (27463) or wetip.com.

The Source: This report is based on information from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

