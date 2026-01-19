14-year-old boy shot and killed in Victorville street
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in a Victorville neighborhood on Friday night.
What we know:
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to several calls reporting gunshots heard near the intersection of Glen Canyon Lane and Burnwood Avenue just after 8:20 p.m.
Deputies found the victim, 14-year-old Jeremy Rosales, on the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Rosales was taken to the hospital where he died from hs injuries.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released information regarding potential suspects or a motive for the shooting.
It is currently unclear if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was a random act of violence.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the homicide detail at 909-890-4904, or provide anonymous tips through we-tip at 1-800-78-crime (27463) or wetip.com.
The Source: This report is based on information from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.