14-year-old girl returns home after going missing in Koreatown

A 14-year-old girl who went missing in Koreatown returned home Monday afternoon, according to police.

Sherlin Viviana Chay Almira was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday at her home located near the intersection of Eighth and Irolo streets in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles.

According to Almira’s family, she told her parents she was going to get pizza with her friends at a restaurant located in the 3100 block of West 8th Street and would return home by 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Almira never returned and her family was desperate to find her.

At about 2 p.m. Monday, the girl returned home safely, the LAPD announced.

Further details were not released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LAPD Olympic Division at 213-382-9027 or the Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.

