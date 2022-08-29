A 13-year-old was shot at a middle school in East Oakland Monday and the 12-year-old suspect is in custody, sheriff's deputies said.

The shooting happened in the afternoon hours at Madison Park Academy, which is located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood.

Authorities said the student who was wounded was taken to a hospital.

Initial reports said the 12-year-old suspect was on the run, but the child was quickly located and detained. It's not clear where officers apprehended the suspected shooter.

Officials have not said if the suspect was also a student at the school, which serves the sixth through 12th grades.

The gun used in the incident was recovered, officials said.

SkyFOX flew above the scene where Oakland police and Alameda County sheriff's deputies were seen outside the school with students crowded together.

Traffic in the area was backed up as parents rushed to pick up their children after learning of the shooting.