13-year-old girl shot in Lake View Terrace

A 13-year-old girl was wounded after being shot in Lake View Terrace, authorities said Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 11700 block of Kagel Canyon Street.

Authorities said the girl approached a vehicle that slowed down on the Lake View Terrace street and a male inside shot her.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The vehicle drove away from the scene following the shooting, a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center said.

The girl was taken by paramedics to a hospital where she had fatal vital signs, the officer said.

No suspect description was released.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement

CNS contributed to this report.