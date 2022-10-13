13-year-old arrested in deadly beating of Highland Park liquor store clerk

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday a 13-year-old has been arrested in the deadly beating of a liquor store clerk in Highland Park and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the additional teen suspects.

The name of the 13-year-old suspected was not released.

On the evening of Oct. 6, Northeast Division officers responded to a robbery call outside Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, investigators discovered a group of four under the legal drinking age entered the liquor store and attempted to steal various items, including a case of beer. When 68-year-old Steven Reyes tried to stop them, one of the teens struck Reyes in the head with a scooter.

Bystanders rushed in to help until paramedics arrived. Reyes was taken to an area hospital where he died.

"To lose your life over a case of beer…it’s like, try to wrap your head around that," Kaycie Reyes, the daughter of the victim told FOX 11. "He was just trying to do the right thing, and he was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

His other daughter, Nelle Reyes, said she remembers her dad for his work ethic.

"When I first got the news I wasn't upset at the people unfortunately, I was more upset at my dad for risking his life for something he knew wasn't his or didn't own the business. But he has such good work ethic, that he was such a good employee. He did what he had to do," she said.

Family members told FOX 11 that Reyes was a Filipino immigrant and that he worked at the store a couple of nights a week to help his mother.

He is survived by his four children and a grandchild.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the LAPD. Those wishing to help the family can donate through their GoFundMe campaign.



