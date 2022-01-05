13 dead, 2 hurt after fire inside Fairmount row home, sources say

Sources say as many as 13 people have died following a fire inside of a three-story row home in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a fire around 6:40 a.m. at a row home that had been converted into two separate apartments on the 800 block of North 23rd Street, just off of Ogden Street.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the fire claimed the lives of as many as 13 people. Two more victims, an adult and a child, were rushed to local hospitals in critical but stable condition, according to sources.

Sources say the fire is believed to have started on the second floor of the building. Keeley reports that the home is a Philadelphia Housing Authority home and that investigators believe the home was equipped with working smoke alarms.

A deputy fire commissioner on the scene declined to confirm the number of fatalities on the scene. Philadelphia police have only confirmed that the fire was deadly.

Officials are expected to provide an update at the scene later Wednesday morning. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw were both on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter