1212 Santa Monica offering to-go booze as 3rd Street Promenade allows open containers for shoppers

It's been about a month since the City of Santa Monica debuted an entertainment zone at the 3rd Street Promenade. In the soft opening period, visitors can carry alcoholic drinks as they stroll the Promenade Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

1212 Santa Monica is one of six restaurants offering the to-go cups with cocktails like margaritas and daiquiris.

On Sunday, we invited Global Dining CEO Lucian Tudor and 1212's Chef Hiroki Yamagishi to the FOX 11 Weekend News to talk about the new program.

Tudor believes that the new entertainment zone is helping to attract more business. He said the holiday weekend was full of families and friends enjoying the weather, the cocktails and the food. He believes business would benefit from expanding the hours of the entertainment zone to every day.

Chef Hiroki Yamagishi brought in a few dishes to share, including his salmon teriyaki, the spicy tuna roll sushi, and fresh-made gnocchi made with farmers market tomatoes.

Star and Susan agreed the food was delish!