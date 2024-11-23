12-year-old girl groped at Pasadena bus stop; suspect arrested

article

The Brief Pasadena Police arrested Farris Tollette on Saturday. Tollette is accused of groping a 12-year-old girl waiting for school at a bus stop. Officers said they identified Tollette through surveillance footage.



Pasadena Police arrested a man accused of groping a young girl on her way to school earlier this week.

The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 20. That morning, a 12-year-old girl was waiting for a bus to school at a stop on N. Lake Avenue, when a man came up to her and groped her. Police said after the assault, he drove off on a bike.

The girl was reportedly unharmed, and went to school, where police said she told her mom about the incident. Her mother took her out of school and called the police.

After officers investigated, they discovered surveillance camera footage, which helped them identify Tollette as the suspect.

Officers arrested Tollette just after 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. Tollette was booked on suspicion of child molestation.

Police are still investigating the attack. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241, or to submit tips anonymously at 800-222-8477 and lacrimestoppers.org.