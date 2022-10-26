12-year-old arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up Victorville middle school

article

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up a Victorville middle school, and police seized multiple guns at the child's home, according to deputies.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies responded to Mesa Linda Middle School on Oct. 24, after several students reported that they overheard another student threatening to shoot up the school. Officers detained the 12-year-old on campus, and searched both the student and the school without finding any weapons.

Police then issued a search warrant at the student's house, and along with a K-9 unit, found at least eight guns, including a scoped rifle and handgun, according to a photo provided by deputies.

SUGGESTED: Woman suspected in Pasadena pickaxe attack charged with felony vandalism

The student was arrested and booked at the San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall. Deputies are still investigating, and asked anyone with information to call the department at 760-241-2911.