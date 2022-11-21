11-year-old boy killed in Wisconsin hunting incident

Expand / Collapse search

SENECA, Wis. (FOX 9) - An 11-year-old boy was killed in a hunting incident on Sunday morning in Wisconsin. 

The Wisconsin DNR says the boy was shot in the chest when a 41-year-old man was attempting to unload his firearm while it was blacked in the backseat of a vehicle in Seneca, located in Green Lake County, Wisconsin. The firearm discharged, hitting the 11-year-old boy. 

The child was flown to a hospital, where he died. 

The shooting and the victim were members of the same hunting party, the DNR says. 

No other details were released. 