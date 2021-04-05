$10K: That’s 10,000 reasons to watch ‘The Masked Singer’ and play the FOX Super 6 contest

article

Every week on the fifth season of "The Masked Singer," fans get the chance to predict six questions related to each episode on the FOX Super 6 app.

Only 35% of participants correctly guessed that "Grandpa Monster" would be the contestant to get sent home last week, earning one lucky viewer $10,000. Getting all six answers correct increases a participant's chance of winning, but the prize drawing is completely random.

Just a single correct guess gives players a chance to put cash in their pockets just by watching their favorite show.

That’s 10,000 reasons why you should tune in to this week’s riveting episode, where another masked performer will be revealed.

More than 214,000 people entered last week’s contest, and Sherrie, who resides in Kentucky, was the winner to take home the big cash prize. Sherrie plans to pay off all her bills with the extra cash.

This week’s questions are:

1.) Which panelist will get a first impression guess correct Wednesday night?

2.) Niecy will change the game on Wednesday night?

3.) Which character needs to leave the stage after performing?

4.) Which character dedicates their performance to Niecy?

5.) Will the Wildcard unseat a current Group B performer Wednesday night?

6.) Who is going to be unmasked Wednesday night?

Considering how shocking the previous reveals have been, there’s no telling who could be under the masks.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul was the mystery celebrity under the deceptive Grandpa Monster mask last week. Paul delivered an electrifying performance with a rendition of Joan Jett’s "Bad Reputation," wowing the audience.



But it wasn’t enough to continue on to the next round as judges quickly snuffed him out.

"I don’t think it’s a professional singer," Jenny McCarthy said, trying to determine with the other panelists who was under the mask.



"I will definitely not be releasing an album because clearly, I don’t got what it takes," Paul recalled in an exclusive post-performance interview.

Viewers can enter the free-to-play FOX Super 6 game for a chance to win $20,000 each week, and users who enter the sweepstakes every week will receive an extra entry into a grand prize sweepstakes for $100,000. Learn more about the FOX Super 6 game here.

