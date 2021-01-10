'I am at a loss for words': Homeless man heartbroken over stolen service dog, $10,000 reward offered

article

A homeless man is heartbroken after his service dog disappeared on New Year's Eve in Sherman Oaks.

Jimmy Nicholas is pleading with the public to bring his best friend 'Boots' home and a $10,000 reward is being offered.

Nicholas works part-time at Start Rescue Resale Store, a Sherman Oaks thrift shop that funds pet rescue adoptions.

Apparently, this past New Year's Eve, a woman walked into the store and offered to groom his dog.

Nicholas said the woman had groomed his dog once before so that's why he agreed, but she never returned his beloved 'Boots' to him.

Later that day, the woman called the store and claimed she took 'Boots' to the park and he ran away.

Nicholas is heartbroken over the situation and tells FOX 11, "He is my baby. I got two kids. I never go to raise and when that happened he was the only thing that kept me sane. He never asked for nothing only a little love. I am at a loss for words."

The owner of the store thinks the woman's story is suspicious and doesn't make sense. She says the woman said two men approached her and she ran. She then lost 'Boots' in the process.

After the incident, Nicholas and the store owner called the woman several times, but she never returned their calls.

A police report has been filed.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of 'Boots.'

If you know the whereabouts of 'Boots' please call 971-506-6026.

