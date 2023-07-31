10 Freeway shooting in East LA leaves 1 injured

Traffic was temporarily at a standstill Monday morning after a possible car-to-car shooting on the 10 Freeway in East Los Angeles, officials said.

The shooting was reported on the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway at Campus Road just before 4 a.m.

California Highway Patrol officials said one person was taken to the hospital and information about the suspect was not available.

It's unknown when the lanes will reopen and traffic is being diverted to City Terrace Drive.

No further information was immediately released.