10 Freeway crash: Racing possibly linked to deadly collision in Mid-City

A SigAlert was issued on the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in the Mid-City area following a multi-car crash that left a person dead.

What we know:

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway between Fairfax and La Brea avenues.

The CHP was investigating witness reports that the driver of a gray Honda Civic and the driver of a dark gray Infiniti G35 may have been racing before the crash. A third vehicle, described as a Lexus, was also struck in the crash.

When first responders arrived, one driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other drivers were treated at the scene and did not require hospital transport.

All eastbound lanes on the freeway west of La Brea were shut down for about an hour before the far-right lane was opened. Delays are expected and commuters are encouraged to take alternative routes.

What they're saying:

A witness told CHP officers the driver of the Honda, who was possibly trying to check on others in the crash, got out of his vehicle after the initial impact and was hit by a car.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released. The official cause of the crash is under investigation.