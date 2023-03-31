10 Freeway closed in Monterey Park amid shooting investigation

article

An investigation has prompted the closure of the 10 Freeway in Monterey Park after officers shot and killed a suspect late Friday morning, authorities said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently unknown.

Traffic is closed in both directions in the area and officials said both sides are expected to be closed over the next several hours for the investigation.

SkyFOX flew over the scene around 11 a.m. and showed traffic at a standstill.

No further information was immediately available.