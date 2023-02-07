1 person hospitalized after shooting in Van Nuys

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Van Nuys Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue. LAPD said the shooting involved an officer but the department didn't specify if it was police or someone else that fired the shot.

Officials did not give the conditions of the person shot.

As of Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced in the shooting.

It is unknown what caused the shooting to happen in the first place.