1 killed in fiery crash on 10 Freeway in West Covina

One person was killed and another person was hospitalized in a fiery crash in West Covina on the 10 Freeway overnight, officials said.

The crash occurred on the eastbound lanes of the freeway west of Azusa Avenue after midnight. First responders arrived to find one of the vehicles fully engulfed in flames and another vehicle that had a person trapped inside. One person was pronounced dead at the scene while the second victim was pulled from the wreckage and taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed for several hours for the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

