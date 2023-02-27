1 killed, 1 injured in fiery Fountain Valley crash

One driver was killed and another was hospitalized after a crash in Fountain Valley Sunday, that set one of the cars on fire.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Slater Avenue and Euclid Street, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

The department said an officer witnessed a Toyota Camry heading north on Euclid when it collided with a Dodge Caravan turning left from the southbound lanes of Euclid, on to Slater. The crash caused the Camry to light on fire.

More officers responded to the crash scene, pulling the driver of the Camry, a 51-year-old Costa Mesa man, out of the fiery car. He was brought to the hospital after officials said he'd suffered significant head injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's identity is being withheld until the Orange County Coroner notifies his family.

The Fountain Valley Police Department is still investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash were encouraged to call the department at 714-593-4481.