3 injured, including child in North Hollywood rollover crash

Three people, including a child, were injured after two cars collided at a North Hollywood intersection, resulting in a horrific crash Sunday night.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday, near the intersection of Tujunga Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard, according to Brian Humphrey with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least one person was trapped inside one of the cars, in critical condition according to the LAFD. Video from SkyFOX showed crews working to get the door off one of the cars, which had flipped, before pulling a person out of the wreckage and bringing them on a gurney to an ambulance.

More than 10 minutes later, a second person was pulled out of the same vehicle before being given oxygen and taken to an ambulance.

The second car involved in a crash, a silver Toyota four-door car, was seen on the opposite corner of the intersection, with the rear end completely crushed.