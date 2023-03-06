1 injured in North Hills stabbing

An investigation is underway in North Hills after a person was stabbed multiple times Monday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the stabbing happened in the area near 8832 N. Aqueduct Avenue.

SkyFOX images from the scene show a police presence at the home, with multiple patrol cars and officers cordoning off the area.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. That person's condition is unknown at this time.

No information on a suspect was immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.