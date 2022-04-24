1 dead in San Bernardino shooting

Authorities are investigating a shooting overnight in San Bernardino.

It happened just before midnight in the 3100 block of Sanchez Street.

According to police, one victim was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time, authorities said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

