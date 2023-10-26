1 dead, another hurt after being stabbed in downtown LA

article

One person is dead and another is fighting for their life at the hospital after being stabbed in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 6th Street and South Spring Street around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Two people were rushed to the hospital, ending with one of them eventually dying.

The stabbing suspect died in the incident. As of Thursday night, it is unknown how the suspect died. Officials did not give specifics on the health status of the second stabbing victim who is still alive.

The deadly stabbing remains under investigation.