1 dead after stabbing on LA Metro

An investigation is underway after a man died after he was found with stab wounds on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the victim just after 1:15 a.m. on Fifth and Hill streets suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

LAPD investigators are canvassing security camera footage for clues.

A suspect description was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

