1 dead, 5 rescued from capsized boat off Redondo Beach coast

The Brief The LASD is investigating after a capsized boat was discovered off the Redondo Beach coast. One person is dead and five others were rescued. Crews continue to search in and around the vessel to locate the missing person.



One person is dead, and five others rescued from a capsized boat off the coast of Redondo Beach Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Authorities received a report just before 1:30 p.m. of an overturned vessell off Avenue C, about two miles offshore.

LA County FD's rescue watercraft and Redondo Harbor Patrol responded to the scene and located the boat. Five people were rescued from the water but one person remains unaccounted for, officials said.

Crews continue to search in and around the vessel to locate the missing person.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation.