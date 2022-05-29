1 dead, 4 shot at house party in Merced County

One person is dead and four people - including two kids - were shot during a house party in Merced County overnight.

According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home in the Beachwood area early Sunday and determined two adults and two juveniles had been shot.

One victim died at a local hospital. One person remains in critical condition, while the two other victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.