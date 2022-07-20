1 dead, 1 injured in Pomona shooting

A man was shot and killed in Pomona and a second man was wounded, police said Wednesday.

Pomona Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday to the area of the 900 block of West Mission Boulevard, near San Antonio Avenue, where they found two men seated in a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Ian Miller.

Both men were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

The other victim was in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

Police do not believe the shooting was a random attack, Miller said.

There was no suspect description.

The homicide was the second in Pomona in eight days and 10th of the year, Aly Mejia, the Pomona Police Department's public information specialist, told City News Service. There were 21 homicides in Pomona in 2021 and 13 in 2020, Mejia said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting was asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.