1 dead, 1 injured after Airbnb house party in Sunnyvale

Two people were shot late Saturday night at a house party involving a home that was rented out on Airbnb, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said. One person was pronounced dead at the hospital while another is recovering and expected to survive.

Officers arrived after neighbors called in complaining of loud noise.

As they arrived, gunfire erupted at about 10 p.m. at the party on Navarro Drive, near Marion Way, according to authorities.

This location is near the city's Raynor Park Neighborhood. Officers say they found 150 to 200 teenagers, ranging in age from 16 to 19 in the area.

A captain with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety confirmed to KTVU that the house was being rented out through Airbnb.

Officers spoke to several witnesses, but so far the information to investigators was limited.

Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like fireworks.

"It was ten minutes straight of just cars and people walking past my street," said Sunnyvale City Councilman Mason Fong, who lives nearby. "I figured it was a house party. I looked out my window and realized it was a lot of young people."

Some neighbors told KTVU that officers had asked them for any home surveillance video that might help with the case.

Airbnb had banned house party rentals after five people were shot and killed in Orinda on Halloween in 2019.

On Monday, Airbnb said the company condemns the violence and that the host had not authorized the party. The property is now "deactivated" as authorities investigate.

UPDATE: This story was updated on Aug. 9, 2021 to reflect Airbnb's statement.

