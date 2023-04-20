Today’s mortgage rates continue to climb, pushing over 6 percent | April 20, 2023

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Today’s mortgage rates continue to climb, pushing over 6% (Credible)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates for home purchases have risen for three key terms, while one term fell since yesterday.

What this means: Mortgage rates have dropped for 20-year terms by over a quarter of a percentage point, hitting 6%. Inversely, rates have jumped for 30-year terms by over a quarter of a percentage point, hitting 6.625%. Meanwhile, both 10- and 15-year terms have risen to 6.125%, the former edging up while the latter surged by a half of a percentage point. Borrowers looking to maximize their savings may want to consider 20-year terms, as their rates are today’s lowest. Homebuyers who are looking for a lower monthly payment should also consider 20-year terms, as their rates are over half a percent lower than those of 30-year terms.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage refinance rates have risen for two key terms, while two other terms remained unchanged since yesterday.

What this means: Mortgage refinance rates have held steady for both 15- and 30-year terms. Meanwhile, rates for both 10- and 20-year terms have edged up to 6%. Homeowners who would like to refinance into a smaller monthly payment should consider 20-year terms over 30-year terms, as their rates are a quarter of a percentage point lower. Borrowers who would rather maximize their savings should instead consider 15-year terms, as their rates are today’s lowest at 5.625%.

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac – 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates. When considering a mortgage or refinance, it’s important to take into account closing costs such as appraisal, application, origination and attorney’s fees. These factors, in addition to the interest rate and loan amount, all contribute to the cost of a mortgage.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates reported in this article are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 700 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates reported here will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you actually receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How do I choose a mortgage lender?

A mortgage is likely the largest debt you’ll take on in life – one that will take decades to repay. So it’s critical to make sure you choose a mortgage lender and mortgage that work best for your needs and financial situation.

Here are some tips to help you choose a mortgage lender:

