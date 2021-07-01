Today’s California mortgage and refinance rates are a mixed bag | July 1, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Mortgage refinance rates are largely up since last week, while home purchase rates held steady across two terms and rose for others (iStock)

According to data compiled by Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS ID Number 1681276, today’s mortgage refinance rates in California have largely risen since this time last week.

If you're a California homeowner thinking about refinancing, check out how mortgage refinance rates are looking in the Golden State:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.000%, up from 2.750% last week, +0.250

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.875%, up from 2.750% last week, +0.125

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged from last week

Rates last updated on July 1, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

Mortgage refinance rates rose across most terms since this time last week, with 30-year fixed rates hitting 3.000% for the first time in 10 days. Meanwhile, 15-year rates remained unchanged from last week, sitting lower than 10-year rates, which are traditionally the lowest.

Think it might be the right time to refinance? Be sure to shop around and compare rates with multiple mortgage lenders. You can do this easily with Credible and see your prequalified rates in only three minutes.

Looking at today’s California mortgage rates

Today’s mortgage rates for home purchase in California rose across one term and remained unchanged for two others since this time last week.

Interested in buying a home in California? Check out how current mortgage rates are looking:

30-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.875%, up from 2.750% last week, +0.125

20-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.750%, unchanged from last week

15-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.125%, unchanged from last week

Rates last updated on July 1, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

Home purchase mortgage rates remain at historic lows, despite day-to-day fluctuations. Rates for 15-year terms are a particular bargain for home buyers looking to minimize interest costs over the life of their loans. Throughout the month of June, 15-year rates mirrored — and on some days dropped below — 10 year rates, which are traditionally the lowest.

If you're looking to buy in Los Angeles, you can explore your options in minutes by visiting Credible and comparing rates from multiple mortgage lenders. Check out Credible and get prequalified today.

California mortgage and refinance rate factors

Your credit score, home location, loan amount, and loan term are among the most influential factors when it comes to what mortgage rate you can get in California. You’ll also want to consider larger economic factors, like unemployment numbers, inflation, and market conditions before applying for a loan.

Personal economic factors

Credit score

Credit history

Debt-to-income ratio

Down payment size

Loan-to-value ratio

Loan type, size, and term

Location of the property

Larger economic factors

10-year Treasury yields

Consumer spending

Employment

Federal Reserve policies

Housing construction and other market conditions

Inflation rates

Stock and bond markets

Strength of the economy

How to get the best mortgage rate

Your mortgage rate is based on a variety of factors, including your credit score, loan amount, the length of your home loan, and more.

If you’re looking to score the best mortgage rate, here are some steps you need to take:

Give your credit score a boost. By maximizing your credit score, you put yourself in a better position to receive the best rate.

Make a 20% down payment. Home prices in California are high. But the more you put down, the less risk you’ll pose to a lender — which can lead to a better rate. As an added bonus, you’ll avoid costly private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Keep your income steady — or increase it. If possible, avoid changing or quitting jobs before applying for a mortgage.

Consider a 15-year mortgage. If you can handle the higher monthly payments, consider taking on a 15-year mortgage instead of a 30-year loan. The shorter term means less risk for the lender, and more favorable interest rates for you.

Some first-time homebuyer programs specific to California offer low-interest loans as well, and paying with mortgage points can also qualify you for a lower rate.

California mortgage rates by loan type

The California housing market might be expensive, but you have options. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer shopping for homes in California, or you’re hoping to refinance your mortgage, Credible can help you find the right loan for your real estate needs. You can compare current rates for refinance and home purchase here: