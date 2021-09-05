In Depth: Hiring obstacles, guaranteed income, Chris Carter

Segment One

Hal is joined by Dr. Ioana Marinescu an Associate Professor of Social Policy and Practice at the University of Pennsylvania. She shares insight into why there so many unfilled job openings currently, while the economy is booming. Dr. Marinescu says the shortage was created by a sudden reopening of businesses, as employers are trying to tap into the same talent pool at the same time. She says the issues are temporary until things balance out over time. She says that unemployment benefits have a very, very small effect on the availability of employees for hire. She also says that the employee shortage was created in large part by the employees seeking a similar wage to what they had before; many are unwilling to take a lower wage position. There is also concern over potential exposure to the Delta variant, so there is a flow of job seekers away from jobs that have public contact.



Segment Two

Dr. Marinescu returns along with Nika Soon-Shiong, the Executive Director of the Fund for Guaranteed Income, to talk about guaranteed minimum income programs. A minimum income program was approved in L.A. County. It is similar to the "Compton Pledge" program, which Soon-Shiong co-directs. It is a two-year guaranteed income program for more than a thousand recipients in Compton, and it delivers between $300 and $600 dollars monthly. Marinescu says this is the kind of program that will benefit the health and education of the most disadvantaged children and youths.

Soon- Shiong says that while the programs are expensive, they pay off in human benefits, and benefits to society and the economy in the long run. Marinescu says that as far as benefits for children, the U.S. is one of the few rich countries that don’t offer the guaranteed income.





Segment Three

Chris Carter, the host of KLOS’s "Breakfast with the Beatles," joins Hal to talk about the 20th anniversary of the show. He talks about the continuing fascination with the Beatles, even 60 years after they emerged on the music scene. He says there is always new material being re-issued, which keeps interest fresh. Carter also says that younger generations are sparking interest, with more than half of the requests on the show coming from kids under 10.

He talks to Hal about one of his favorite moments on the show and when he realized what a cool job he really has.



Segment Four

Hal promotes his podcast and we end with the "Breakfast with the Beatles" singalong in studio on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the show.

