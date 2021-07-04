In Depth: Fourth of July celebrations

Segment One- Pyro Spectaculars

President and CEO of fireworks company Pyro Spectaculars Jim Souza joins Hal to talk about how devastating 2020 was for the company after almost everyone cancelled their fireworks shows. He says that the company is coming back strong with hundreds of shows booked for the Fourth of July holiday. Souza talks about the show that is being prepped for the Rose Bowl for the Fourth and how the aerial devices are put together to create the spectacular illusions in the sky. He says it will take about three years for them to get fully back on their feet, and they’re working with the bank to restructure their finances.

Segment Two- Fireworks Crackdown

L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer discusses the program he is advocating to crack down on sales and social media posts selling illegal fireworks. He says platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Craigslist and Offer Up have been cooperating with their push by taking down advertisements. Some are tweaking their algorithms to catch those ads when they pop up. He says that even if the fireworks can’t be eliminated, they can at least decrease the supply. He says fireworks are not only a fire danger, but they are triggering to veterans and pets and other vulnerable people. He says last year just at County USC medical center there were ten serious fireworks related injuries, and no holiday should ever be celebrated in the emergency room.

Segment Three – Animal Services

L.A. County Animal Control Manager Lisa Eldridge talks to Hal about the impact of fireworks shows on pets. Eldridge says they get many calls this time of year about pets that run off after being frightened by the noise. She says that the first call for a person with a lost pet isn’t necessarily to Animal Services anymore, but rather to social media. She emphasizes that pets should have up to date tags and chips in case something happens. She says pets should be kept inside, in a room away from windows, with some kind of white noise or music to disguise the noise.

She recommends pet owners download the Shadow app, which will help people reunite with their lost pets.

Segment Four – Wrap-up

Hal promotes his podcast and we end with a reprise of the Rose Bowl fireworks show.

