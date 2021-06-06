In Depth: Fentanyl death, Dream Center, Edible Lawns

Segment One - Reforming Social Media

Parents Sam Chapman and therapist Laura Berman join Hal to talk about the aftermath of their son’s tragic death in February. He had overdosed on a fentanyl-laced counterfeit pill obtained from a person on Snapchat. Now the parents have started a petition, supported by a PSA campaign to allow more parental supervision on social media sites like Snapchat and TikTok.



Segment Two - Dream Center

Pastor Matthew Barnett, the founder of the Dream Center talks to Hal about how the past year has been the most challenging in their history. He explains the programs that the Center has added recently to help those who are struggling with the effects of the pandemic. That includes a program to help kids catch up with school, and a community kitchen, to fulfill his goal that no one in the area should go hungry.

Segment Three – Edible Lawns

Herbalist Rainbeau Mars joins Hal to talk about her Venice neighborhood on Glencoe Street which is pioneering a movement to tear out grass lawns and replace them with edible plants. Mars talks about the benefits of edible plants both medicinally and psychologically. She believes that not only can this process benefit the earth and our health, but also allows a social benefit in sharing the fruits of their yards with their neighbors.



Segment Four – Wrapup

Advertisement

Hal promotes his podcast.

