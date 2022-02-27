In Depth: Black History Month

Segment One:

Hal is joined by FOX 11 anchor Tony McEwing at Charles Drew University. Tony introduces his piece on Charles Drew University, which was born out of the Watts riots to educate members of the community and to help serve the community. It also is a research institution focusing on diseases affecting minority populations.



Hal then introduces Koco McAboy’s story on Sundown towns and the Glendale Library creating an exhibition spotlighting the city’s racist history.



Segment Two:

Hal and Tony introduce the story Brooke Thomas did on Sugar Hill, a wealthy enclave of Black Los Angelinos, who had to fight racist property discrimination to keep their homes, only to have the community split and dissolved by the construction of the 10 freeway.

Segment Three:

Brooke, Koco and Tony discuss the stories they did and why they felt they were significant. They also talk about why Black History Month is important.



Segment Four:

Hal promotes his podcast and we end with more Black History Visuals.

