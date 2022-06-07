'Stomp' makes limited run at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

They're getting ready to make some major noise in Hollywood!

Stomp - the international percussion sensation - returns to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for six performances only.

From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, Stomp has grown into an international sensation over the past 28 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.

Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, Stomp continues its phenomenal run with four global productions: the ongoing sell-out production at New York's Orpheum Theatre, a permanent London company, and North American and European tours.

You can watch Stomp between June 7 and June 11. For more information on tickets, tap or click here.