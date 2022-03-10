‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 premiere: McTerrier unmasked after costume malfunction

"The Masked Singer" season 7 got off to a howlin’ start on Wednesday evening during the premiere episode, when McTerrier got so into their performance — the costume’s head accidentally came completely off.

Earlier in the episode, McTerrier raised the "woof" with a rendition of "Working For The Weekend" by Loverboy for the panelists. But it was at the end of the performance that the judges will never fur-get.

(FOX)

McTerrier appeared to stumble on the stage when their costume head took a tumble. They managed to turn around and cover their face as the panelists also turned around, concealing their identity until the dog was ultimately unmasked.

Later, McTerrier was revealed to be Duff Goldman, Charm City Cakes shop founder and Food Network star. Goldman, who did a drum solo during his performance, said in a post-reveal interview that he started decorating cakes as a way to supplement his dream of becoming a full-time musician.

"I started making cakes because I wanted to be a rock star, and I feel like I still make cakes because I’m trying to be a rock star. And I think this is the closest to actually feeling like a rock star," Goldman gushed. "This was an absolute dream come true."

The first episode of the season also introduced fans to Firefly, Ram, Cyclops and Thingamabob. Firefly performed "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan, Thingamabob sang "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi, Cyclops performed "My Sacrifice" by Creed, and Ram belted "I Want You to Want Me" by Cheap Trick.

Get to know "The Masked Singer" with these essential episodes, streaming free on Tubi

Season 4, episode 10 — "The Semi Finals – The Super Six": Eventual season-winner Sun (no spoilers!) delivered a number of top-notch performances, but her version of Billie Eilish’s "When the Party’s Over" might be not only her best of the season, but the best of the fourth season and one of the greatest in the show’s history. Mushroom’s rendition of the Amy Winehouse song "Valerie" ain’t half bad either.

Season 5, episode 1 — "Season 5 Premiere - Return of the Masks": Better remembered as the episode where (okay, a little spoiler follows, scroll past if you don’t want to know) ... (seriously, look away) ... (last warning) ... Kermit the Frog was revealed to be the Snail. Kermit the Frog! A fictional, non-human character! Also definitely the most famous celebrity to ever appear on the show! That was a wild one.

Season 3, episode 10 — "The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C": It’s important to remember that this episode aired on April 1, 2020. There was a lot going on that month! So while most April Fools Day jokes are indisputably lame, the one Astronaut pulled — "Rickrolling" America with a legitimately great rendition of Rick Astley’s "Never Gonna Give You Up" — was undeniably welcome.

Season 1, episode 8 — "Semi Finals: Double Unmasking": The double-unmasking is exciting, sure, but this episode is best remembered as the time Monster sang Sam Smith’s "Stay With Me," another contender for the best performance in the show’s history. Seriously, just listen to this.

Season 1, episode 1 — "Season Premiere: Mask On Face Off": Here’s where the madness begins, but as with any truly great episode of this madcap series, it’s one single performance that stands out. In the U.S. series premiere, theperformance also happened to be the first performance. Peacock’s rendition of "The Greatest Show" from the Hugh Jackman movie musical "The Greatest Showman" was, appropriately enough, a show-stopper, and it set the bar high.

