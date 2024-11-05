How many electoral votes does California have?

California, the most populous state in the United States, plays a pivotal role in the outcome of presidential elections. With a total of 54 electoral votes, California holds the largest share of any state, contributing significantly to the 270 votes needed for a presidential candidate to win the Electoral College.

California's voting patterns have also made it a reliably Democratic state in recent presidential elections, though its large number of electoral votes makes it a key focus of national political strategies.

Each state's number of electoral votes in U.S. presidential elections is determined by its representation in Congress. Here’s how it works:

Total Electoral Votes: There are 538 electoral votes in total.

Allocation per State: Each state gets electoral votes equal to its number of Senators (always 2) plus the number of its Representatives, which is based on population.

Majority to Win: A candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

How many electors are in the Electoral College?

In 2020, President Joe Biden earned 306 electoral votes, while former president Donald Trump earned 232.