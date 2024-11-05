Expand / Collapse search
How many electoral votes does California have?

November 5, 2024
FOX 11

California, the most populous state in the United States, plays a pivotal role in the outcome of presidential elections. With a total of 54 electoral votes, California holds the largest share of any state, contributing significantly to the 270 votes needed for a presidential candidate to win the Electoral College.

California's voting patterns have also made it a reliably Democratic state in recent presidential elections, though its large number of electoral votes makes it a key focus of national political strategies.

Each state's number of electoral votes in U.S. presidential elections is determined by its representation in Congress. Here’s how it works:

Total Electoral Votes: There are 538 electoral votes in total.

Allocation per State: Each state gets electoral votes equal to its number of Senators (always 2) plus the number of its Representatives, which is based on population.

Majority to Win: A candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

How many electors are in the Electoral College?

The Electoral College is made up of 538 electors. A 270 majority is needed for a candidate to win the presidency. 

In 2020, President Joe Biden earned 306 electoral votes, while former president Donald Trump earned 232. 

