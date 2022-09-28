Ian downgraded to Tropical Storm
Ian has weakened into a tropical storm after making landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday.

Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status.

Here's how to watch live coverage of Tropical Storm Ian

Here's how you can watch live coverage of Tropical Storm Ian (formerly Hurricane Ian) from our partners: LiveNOW from FOX and FOX Weather - and our sister stations WTVT - FOX 13 Tampa Bay and WOFL - FOX 35 Orlando. 