Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida uncertain as South Carolina braces for 2nd landfall
Ian was a tropical storm early Thursday but was expected to intensify again over the Atlantic Ocean and menace the South Carolina coast. In Florida, the president declared a major disaster over the devastation.
Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2
Now a tropical storm, Ian continues to bring life-threatening flooding, storm surge and high winds to parts of Florida before moving toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
Ian downgraded to Tropical Storm
Ian has weakened into a tropical storm after making landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday.
Video shows man rescue cat trapped in Hurricane Ian's storm surge
Video from Bonita Springs, Florida, shows the man carefully approach the cat and gently carry it to safety.
Florida man, 72, dies after going outside during Hurricane Ian to drain pool, deputies say
A 72-year-old Deltona man drowned after officials say he went outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool.
Hurricane Ian: How you can help victims and avoid scams
Several charities are offering ways to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida.
LA Red Cross looking for volunteers for Hurricane Ian aid
The LA Red Cross is looking for 1,200 more volunteers to help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida.
Hurricane Ian downgrades to Category 1, dangerous winds, storm surge continue to batter Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa just after 3 p.m. ET, bringing catastrophic storm surge and winds to the state.
Tree branch hits Jim Cantore during Hurricane Ian report: 'Just give me a minute'
Where’s Jim Cantore? It’s a popular question anytime bad weather is in the forecast. Turns out he’s dodging Hurricane Ian storm debris in Punta Gorda, Florida – with mixed results.
Waffle House Index: How it measures the severity of a hurricane
FEMA has been using the Waffle House Indicator to measure the severity of a storm since 2004.
Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
Cuba begins restoring power after Hurricane Ian blacks out island
Thousands of people were evacuated and others left the area ahead of the arrival of Ian, which caused flooding, damaged houses and toppled trees.
Here's how to watch live coverage of Tropical Storm Ian
Here's how you can watch live coverage of Tropical Storm Ian (formerly Hurricane Ian) from our partners: LiveNOW from FOX and FOX Weather - and our sister stations WTVT - FOX 13 Tampa Bay and WOFL - FOX 35 Orlando.
How Hurricane Ian got so nasty so quickly, turbocharged by warm water
Hurricane Ian is quickly gaining monstrous strength as it moves over oceans partly heated up by climate change, just like 30 other Atlantic tropical storms since 2017 that became much more powerful in less than a day.
Hurricane Ian: How to get compensated if your flight was canceled
Major airlines are allowing passengers to rebook flights without a fee, but each airline’s travel waiver has different restrictions and deadlines.
Why is the right side of a hurricane more dangerous?
Have you ever wondered why meteorologists say that the eastern side of the storm is the most dangerous? Or call it the "dirty side" of a hurricane?