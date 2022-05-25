Lost Angeles: Understanding LA's out-of-control homeless issue
FOX 11's documentary "Lost Angeles: City of Homeless" takes a closer look at the root of SoCal’s out-of-control homeless issue which has landed in each of our neighborhoods: From the mentally ill and drug-addicted, to the out-of-work and unable to make ends meet. We ask tough questions of key stakeholders: Who is responsible for this mess?
Lost Angeles: City of Homeless
FOX 11's documentary, Lost Angeles: City of Homeless, takes a close look at the out-of-control homeless issue in Southern California.