LA Rams to host virtual rally for fans ahead of division round playoff game

article

Ahead of the upcoming Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Rams are hosting a live virtual #RamsHouse Rally to bring their fans together.

The virtual event will showcase the team’s game trailer and feature giveaways for fans, a Q&A session, an appearance from Rams superfan and Phoenix Suns player Mikal Bridges and much more.

The virtual event will take place Thursday, January 14 from 6 p.m. to 7p.m. PT.

Fans can join in on the Rams’ YouTube and Facebook Channels, as well as online at therams.com.

The Rams will travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers for a Divisional Round matchup on Saturday, January 16 at 1:35 p.m. PT on FOX.

