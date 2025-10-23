How to watch the NFL: Week 8

article

Entering the midway point of the NFL season, it’s becoming slightly clear which teams are starting to separate themselves from the pack as the ones capable of making a deep playoff run.

Week 8 is sizing up to be another outstanding day of action, given the games on Sunday feature evenly matched teams where the game outcomes can go either way.

Here is a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX .

Week 8 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Oct. 23

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers: 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 26

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 27

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.