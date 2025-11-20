How to watch NFL football: Week 12

article

Thanksgiving is a week away and NFL teams with playoff aspirations want to capture wins this weekend to make their holiday a little more enjoyable.

Week 12 has another collection of outstanding games with playoff implications, including a contest featuring two bitter NFC East rivals.

Here is a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX .

America’s Game of the Week

One of the NFL’s longest and fiercest rivalries takes center stage in the late Sunday afternoon window, when the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The Eagles are still the class of the NFC despite their sputtering offense, which has struggled to find consistency in the passing and running game.

Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts isn’t putting up gaudy passing numbers, but his 16 touchdowns and one interception shows that he’s adept at taking care of the ball and avoiding consequential mistakes.

However, the Eagles offense, which averages 23.4 points per game and 184.9 passing yards , has been substandard and needs to get explosive plays in the passing game with Hurts finding a way to get his star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith involved, while getting running back Saquon Barkley 20-plus rushing attempts.

Dallas is coming off a big win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night and is looking to capture another win over the Eagles before their next game on Thanksgiving Day.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are playing outstanding this season, leading an offense averaging 29.6 points per game and nearly 260 yards a game, per FOX Sports .

This potent Dallas offense presents unique challenges for a stout Eagles defense that has dominated, holding opponents to 20 points a game, but they face a major test Sunday devising ways to slow down Prescott, Lamb, and Pickens.

On the flip side, the Cowboys' defense has been subpar, but the new acquisition of Quinnen Williams should bolster their front seven to generate pressure on Hurts and contain Barkley in the running game.

Philadelphia is favored to win, per FOX Sports, but this game could be a shootout, coming down to which team has the final possession and wins the turnover battle.

Fans can catch the action on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 4:25 p.m. ET and you can stream the game live on FOX One .

Week 12 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Nov. 20

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans: 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 23

New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New York Giants at Detroit Lions: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 24

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchups and talk to key players and coaches.

The Source: FOX Sports contributed to this report, along with stats and scores from the NFL. Editor’s note: This station is owned by FOX.



