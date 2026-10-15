Dodgers' three-peat bid falls short after getting swept in NLCS to Brewers

The Brief The Dodgers were swept by the Brewers in the NLCS, ending their bid for a third consecutive World Series title. Milwaukee advanced to the World Series for the first time since 1982 and awaits the winner of the Guardians-Rays series. The Dodgers face an uncertain offseason as several key players could leave or retire.



The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially fallen short in their bid for a three-peat World Series run.

The Dodgers were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series on Thursday, losing 6-4 in Game 4.

As for the Brewers, they punched their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 1982. Milwaukee awaits the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays.

End of a run

The Boys in Blue were eight wins short of becoming the first National League team to pull off a three-peat. The New York Yankees once completed a five-peat from 1949 to 1953, a four-peat from 1936 to 1939 and pulled off the last three-peat, which was from 1998 to 2000. The Athletics completed a three-peat from 1972 to 1974, back when the team was in Oakland.

What's next:

The Dodgers are hoping to keep some of the stars from the 2026 NL West title run, including former two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, who the Dodgers picked up just before the August trade deadline. Fan favorite Kiké Hernández will once again enter free agency as his one-year deal with the team expires after this season.

Miguel Rojas, the unquestioned leader of the Dodgers clubhouse and 2025 World Series hero, announced his retirement after Thursday's game.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 26: Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas (72) and first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hold onto the 2024 and 2025 World Series Commissioner's trophies as they drive along the outfield warning track before the game bet Expand

Other members of the core include Shohei Ohtani, who is under contract through 2033; Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is under contract through 2035; Mookie Betts, who is under contract through 2032; Kyle Tucker, who is under contract through 2029; Will Smith, who is under contract through 2033; and Teoscar Hernández, who is under contract through 2028. Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman will enter the final years of their contracts in the 2027 MLB season, should the looming lockout not end up canceling the season.