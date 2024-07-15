Teoscar Hernández becomes first Dodger to win Home Run Derby

article

Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández won the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby, outlasting Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. in the final round.

Hernández's victory makes him the first Dodger to ever win the annual midsummer muscle competition.

Hernández edged out the Royals speedster 14-13 to capture the derby title belt. Prior to the final round, Hernández outlasted Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm in the semis in a swingoff.

Leading up to Monday's historic night, the slugger from the Dominican Republic was the eighth and last contestant to elect to participate in the Home Run Derby. The 31-year-old Dodger outfielder finished the first half of the season with 19 home runs.