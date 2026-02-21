Dodgers open spring training with high expectations and key questions for 2026 season

The Brief The Dodgers are hoping for their third consecutive World Series title. The Dodgers home opener is March 26.



The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially kicked off spring training this week, entering the 2026 season with their usual high expectations as one of Major League Baseball’s most dominant teams.

Following another active offseason, the Dodgers arrived in Arizona with a roster that remains among the deepest in the league. However, even for a perennial contender, several intriguing storylines are emerging as the team begins preparations for the upcoming season.

Ohtani’s workload under the microscope

One of the most closely watched players in camp is two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. As Ohtani works his way back to full pitching duties, the Dodgers have made it clear they will take a cautious approach to his workload during spring training. The team is prioritizing his long-term health over any immediate ramp-up, ensuring he is ready for the grind of the regular season.

Manager Dave Roberts said the plan is for Ohtani to follow a standard spring throwing program, but the team is unlikely to push him into heavy innings too quickly. This deliberate approach reflects the Dodgers’ commitment to maximizing Ohtani’s impact over the course of the season.

Rotation depth in the spotlight

The Dodgers’ pitching staff remains a strength, with significant depth headlined by right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Entering his second major league spring training, Yamamoto is expected to build on the flashes of dominance he displayed last season. Club officials are eager to see how he continues to adjust to MLB hitters as he takes on a larger role.

Beyond Yamamoto, several younger pitchers are competing for spots at the back end of the rotation and in long-relief roles. This depth provides the Dodgers with valuable flexibility but also sets up tough roster decisions that will likely extend deep into camp.

Infield roles begin to take shape

On the offensive side, the Dodgers’ infield is anchored by veteran third baseman Max Muncy, who returns after signing a one-year contract extension. Muncy’s presence brings stability and power to the middle of the lineup, but the team is also focused on finalizing defensive alignments and evaluating bench versatility.

Utility player Enrique Hernández is expected to play a key role across multiple positions once he is fully healthy. His ability to contribute in various matchups gives Roberts additional options as the team works to solidify its Opening Day roster.

Championship aspirations remain the standard

For the Dodgers, anything less than a third World Series championship would be considered a disappointment. The team has reached the playoffs in 11 of the past 12 seasons, and the organization remains committed to maintaining its high standards.

The Dodgers played their first 2026 spring training game Saturday, Feb. 21, against the Los Angeles Angels. The Boys in Blue won 15 to 2.