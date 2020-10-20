Dodgers' bats come alive in World Series Game 1 win

article

The bats have come alive for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the team's World Series Game 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The National League champs Dodgers slugged their way to an 8-3 win over the American League pennant-winning Rays Tuesday night.

Cody Bellinger's two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth put Los Angeles on board 2-0.

After Tampa Bay clawed back in the top of the fifth with a solo home run from Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, the Dodgers answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend their lead to 6-1.

Los Angeles padded their lead to 8-1 after a solo homer from Mookie Betts and an RBI double from Max Muncy in the bottom of the sixth.

The Rays cut the Dodgers' lead to 8-3 with a pair of runs at the top of the seventh inning.

Longtime ace Clayton Kershaw was efficient in his Game 1 start. Despite being at the center of scrutiny from fans and baseball writers for his postseason woes, Kershaw only allowed one earned run in six innings for the Dodgers.

Story developing, check back for updates.