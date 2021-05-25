Clippers fall to Luka Doncic, Mavericks in Game 2, trail series 2-0

article

Despite a dominant performance from Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers could not find an answer for "Luka Magic" in Los Angeles' 127-121 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2.

Doncic finished the game with 39 points as Leonard scored 41. Leonard had a monster first half for Los Angeles as he finished the first half with 30 points, scoring 10 of 14 field goals.

With Tuesday's loss, the Clippers fall into a 2-0 hole in the best-of-7 series.

Los Angeles dropped the series opener in a 113-103 loss to the Mavericks at home. Dallas' Luka Doncic finished Game 1 with a triple-double of 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the road win over the Clips.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Mavericks 113, Clippers 103. Final.

Game 2: Mavericks 127, Clippers 121. Final.

Game 3: Friday, May 28 in Dallas, 6:30 p.m. PT

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 in Dallas, 6:30 p.m. PT

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 in Los Angeles | TBD*

Game 6: Friday, June 4 in Dallas | TBD*

Game 7: Sunday, June 6 in Los Angeles | TBD*

*=if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Clippers locked in home-court advantage after finishing the COVID-shortened regular season with a 47-25 record, giving Los Angeles the fourth seed.

The Mavericks secured the fifth seed after finishing the regular season with a 42-30 record.