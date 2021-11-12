Clippers announce $10,000 drawing for fans who arrive 15 minutes before tip-off

article

We all know beating Los Angeles traffic to get to a sporting event on time is almost as difficult as making a half-court shot blindfolded, but the Clippers are looking to reward fans who get to the arena before tip-off.

The Clippers announced the "LAB Challenge," giving fans who make it to their seats at Staples Center 15 minutes before tipoff a chance to win $10,000.

"LA Basketball doesn't wait for fans to be fashionably late," the contest page said.

Here's what Clipper Nation needs to know:

Arrive at least 15 minutes before tipoff

Stay from tip-off to the final buzzer

Wear Clippers color or gear

The Clippers posted the contest rules here.

